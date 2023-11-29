The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) host the Richmond Spiders (4-2) after winning five straight home games. The Shockers are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is 141.5.

Wichita State vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -2.5 141.5

Wichita State Betting Records & Stats

In three of five games this season, Wichita State and its opponents have gone over 141.5 points.

The average total in Wichita State's matchups this year is 149, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Shockers are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Wichita State has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Shockers have been at least a -145 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

Wichita State has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Wichita State vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 3 60% 80.3 159.5 68.7 132.2 143.1 Richmond 3 50% 79.2 159.5 63.5 132.2 141.5

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

The Shockers record 16.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Spiders allow (63.5).

Wichita State is 2-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Wichita State vs. Richmond Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 2-3-0 2-2 3-2-0 Richmond 5-1-0 2-1 3-3-0

Wichita State vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Richmond 8-9 Home Record 12-4 7-4 Away Record 1-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

