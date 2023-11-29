The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will play the Richmond Spiders (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Wichita State vs. Richmond Game Information

Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)

Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Wichita State vs. Richmond Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank 190th 71 Points Scored 68.9 249th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 30.5 258th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 6.1 338th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.2 249th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

