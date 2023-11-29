Wednesday's game features the Wichita State Shockers (6-1) and the Richmond Spiders (4-2) squaring off at Charles Koch Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wichita State vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Wichita State vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 73, Richmond 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-1.3)

Wichita State (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Wichita State's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, while Richmond's is 5-1-0. The Shockers are 3-2-0 and the Spiders are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.3 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (138th in college basketball).

Wichita State wins the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. It records 41.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.4 per contest.

Wichita State hits 1.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.1 (276th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9.

The Shockers rank 127th in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 73rd in college basketball defensively with 83.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wichita State has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.0 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (127th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.1 (359th in college basketball).

