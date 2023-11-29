The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) welcome in the Richmond Spiders (4-2) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Wichita State vs. Richmond matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wichita State vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline Richmond Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-2.5) 141.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-2.5) 141.5 -148 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wichita State vs. Richmond Betting Trends

Wichita State has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Shockers' five games this season have gone over the point total.

Richmond has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three Spiders games this year have hit the over.

