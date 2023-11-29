How to Watch Wichita State vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will host the Richmond Spiders (4-2) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Wichita State vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Wichita State Stats Insights
- This season, the Shockers have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Spiders' opponents have knocked down.
- Wichita State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Spiders are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Shockers sit at 10th.
- The Shockers put up 16.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Spiders allow (63.5).
- Wichita State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Wichita State posted 2.3 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (69.9).
- The Shockers ceded 69.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 on the road.
- Wichita State made 6.6 treys per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in away games (6.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 28.6% at home and 34.3% on the road.
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Liberty
|L 83-66
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 88-69
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 80-67
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/29/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Intrust Bank Arena
