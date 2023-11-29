The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will host the Richmond Spiders (4-2) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wichita State vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

This season, the Shockers have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Spiders' opponents have knocked down.

Wichita State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Spiders are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Shockers sit at 10th.

The Shockers put up 16.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Spiders allow (63.5).

Wichita State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Wichita State posted 2.3 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (69.9).

The Shockers ceded 69.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 on the road.

Wichita State made 6.6 treys per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in away games (6.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 28.6% at home and 34.3% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule