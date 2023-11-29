The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will host the Richmond Spiders (4-2) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Wichita State vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Shockers have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Spiders' opponents have knocked down.
  • Wichita State is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Spiders are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Shockers sit at 10th.
  • The Shockers put up 16.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Spiders allow (63.5).
  • Wichita State has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Wichita State posted 2.3 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (69.9).
  • The Shockers ceded 69.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 on the road.
  • Wichita State made 6.6 treys per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in away games (6.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 28.6% at home and 34.3% on the road.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Liberty L 83-66 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Saint Louis W 88-69 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Norfolk State W 80-67 Charles Koch Arena
11/29/2023 Richmond - Charles Koch Arena
12/3/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State - Intrust Bank Arena

