How to Watch Duke vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (TBA ET | January 1)
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Duke has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
- The 84 points per game the Blue Devils record are 8.7 more points than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).
- When Duke puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
- Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
- The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- Arkansas has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 84 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke posted 76.7 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68 points per contest.
- In home games, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).
- Duke averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (68.9).
- The Razorbacks conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (73.4) last season.
- Arkansas knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
