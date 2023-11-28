The Wichita State Shockers (3-3) welcome in the SE Louisiana Lions (3-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up 8.8 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Shockers give up to opponents (71.5).

SE Louisiana has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Wichita State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.

The Shockers put up 17.1 more points per game (68.8) than the Lions allow (51.7).

Wichita State is 3-3 when scoring more than 51.7 points.

SE Louisiana has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.

The Shockers shoot 41.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions make 42.6% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% less than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 60.0 FG%

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 60.0 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 32.3 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)

13.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 32.3 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38) DJ McCarty: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Salese Blow: 11.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

11.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Schedule