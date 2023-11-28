Tuesday's contest features the Wichita State Shockers (3-3) and the SE Louisiana Lions (3-3) squaring off at Charles Koch Arena (on November 28) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 win for Wichita State.

The Shockers fell in their last outing 74-63 against Dayton on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 66, SE Louisiana 62

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers' best win this season came in a 63-61 victory against the Akron Zips on November 24.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Shockers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Wichita State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-61 over Akron (No. 235) on November 24

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 280) on November 8

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 348) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 60.0 FG%

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 60.0 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 32.3 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)

13.7 PTS, 2.5 STL, 32.3 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38) DJ McCarty: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Salese Blow: 11.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

11.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers' -16 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per outing (298th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.