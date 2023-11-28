Royal Antwerp FC and Shakhtar Donetsk hit the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the UEFA Champions League slate today.

Information on how to watch today's UEFA Champions League action is available for you.

Royal Antwerp FC journeys to match up with Shakhtar Donetsk at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Watch Lazio vs Celtic

Celtic makes the trip to match up with Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Watch FC Barcelona vs FC Porto

FC Porto travels to match up with FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Watch Young Boys vs FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade journeys to take on Young Boys at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern.

Watch AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund makes the trip to take on AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United is on the road to take on Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig is on the road to play Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid journeys to face Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

