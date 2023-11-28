Royal Antwerp FC and Shakhtar Donetsk hit the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the UEFA Champions League slate today.

Information on how to watch today's UEFA Champions League action is available for you.

Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp FC

Royal Antwerp FC journeys to match up with Shakhtar Donetsk at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Favorite: Shakhtar Donetsk (+100)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+100) Underdog: Royal Antwerp FC (+270)

Royal Antwerp FC (+270) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lazio vs Celtic

Celtic makes the trip to match up with Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Lazio (-165)

Lazio (-165) Underdog: Celtic (+450)

Celtic (+450) Draw: (+320)

Watch FC Barcelona vs FC Porto

FC Porto travels to match up with FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-215)

FC Barcelona (-215) Underdog: FC Porto (+600)

FC Porto (+600) Draw: (+370)

Watch Young Boys vs FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade journeys to take on Young Boys at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Young Boys (+115)

Young Boys (+115) Underdog: FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+220)

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+220) Draw: (+285)

Watch AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund makes the trip to take on AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: AC Milan (+115)

AC Milan (+115) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+245)

Borussia Dortmund (+245) Draw: (+250)

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United is on the road to take on Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-145)

Paris Saint-Germain (-145) Underdog: Newcastle United (+390)

Newcastle United (+390) Draw: (+310)

Watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig is on the road to play Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Manchester City (-300)

Manchester City (-300) Underdog: RB Leipzig (+750)

RB Leipzig (+750) Draw: (+500)

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid journeys to face Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+160)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (+160) Underdog: Atletico Madrid (+170)

Atletico Madrid (+170) Draw: (+250)

