The Western's top two teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5), take the court at Target Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK. The Timberwolves are favored by 3.5 points at home.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSN and BSOK

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Thunder 111

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 3.5)

Timberwolves (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-4.0)

Timberwolves (-4.0) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

The Thunder's .750 ATS win percentage (12-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .625 mark (10-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (66.7%).

Both Minnesota and Oklahoma City games have gone over the total 56.2% of the time this year.

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 9-2, a better record than the Thunder have posted (5-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

Offensively, the Thunder are the fourth-best squad in the NBA (119.6 points per game). Defensively, they are ninth (111.3 points allowed per game).

Oklahoma City is the fifth-worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.3) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (46.1).

The Thunder are 16th in the league in assists (25.7 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Oklahoma City is 11th in the league in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (15.1).

In 2023-24 the Thunder are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (40.5%).

