Player props are available for Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSOK

BSN and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 30.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.2 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 16.5 points prop total set for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 1.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (18.1).

He has grabbed eight rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -111)

Josh Giddey's 12.1 points per game are 0.6 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.

Giddey averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 26.6 points Edwards has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (26.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Edwards' year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Tuesday's points prop for Karl-Anthony Towns is 22.5. That's 0.7 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 9.5.

Towns has averaged 2.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.