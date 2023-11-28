The Western's best teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5), take the court at Target Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK. The Timberwolves are favored by 3.5 points at home. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -3.5 225.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 225.5 points in eight of 16 outings.
  • Oklahoma City has a 230.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Oklahoma City has gone 12-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Thunder have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Oklahoma City has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 6 37.5% 113.4 233 106.4 217.7 221.0
Thunder 8 50% 119.6 233 111.3 217.7 229.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total six times.
  • This season, Oklahoma City is 6-3-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-1-0 ATS (.857).
  • The Thunder average 13.2 more points per game (119.6) than the Timberwolves allow (106.4).
  • When it scores more than 106.4 points, Oklahoma City is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Thunder and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 12-4 2-1 9-7
Timberwolves 10-6 5-3 9-7

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Thunder Timberwolves
119.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
12-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-4
11-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-2
111.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.4
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
8-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-2
8-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-1

