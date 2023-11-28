Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rush County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Rush County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rush County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at La Crosse High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: La Crosse, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.