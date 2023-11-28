Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Leavenworth County, Kansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Leavenworth High School