The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) are heavy underdogs (+35.5) as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -35.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in three of five games this season.

Kansas' contests this year have an average point total of 148, 8.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jayhawks have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Eastern Illinois (2-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% less often than Kansas (3-2-0) this year.

Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 60% 83 149.6 65 128.4 144.7 Eastern Illinois 2 40% 66.6 149.6 63.4 128.4 137.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

The 83 points per game the Jayhawks record are 19.6 more points than the Panthers allow (63.4).

When Kansas scores more than 63.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 35.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 3-2-0 1-1 3-2-0 Eastern Illinois 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0

Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Eastern Illinois 15-1 Home Record 6-9 7-4 Away Record 3-12 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.