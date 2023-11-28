The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 153.5 for the matchup.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -15.5 153.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.

Kansas State has an average point total of 156.8 in its games this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Kansas State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas State, based on the moneyline, is 92.3%.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 3 60% 83.2 152.2 73.7 146.7 149.1 Oral Roberts 0 0% 69.0 152.2 73.0 146.7 147.0

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 10.2 more points per game (83.2) than the Golden Eagles give up (73.0).

When Kansas State totals more than 73.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 3-2-0 1-1 4-1-0 Oral Roberts 1-3-0 1-0 1-3-0

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Oral Roberts 15-1 Home Record 16-0 4-7 Away Record 11-4 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

