Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) meet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|83.3
|3rd
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|34.2
|49th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|10.7
|2nd
|8th
|17.0
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|9.0
|6th
