The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) meet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)

  • Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK
  • Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 83.3 3rd
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 70.2 179th
210th 31.3 Rebounds 34.2 49th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 10.7 2nd
8th 17.0 Assists 14.7 62nd
311th 13.3 Turnovers 9.0 6th

