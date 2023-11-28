The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) meet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)

Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 83.3 3rd 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 34.2 49th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 10.7 2nd 8th 17.0 Assists 14.7 62nd 311th 13.3 Turnovers 9.0 6th

