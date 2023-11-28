Tuesday's contest at Bramlage Coliseum has the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) taking on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-68 win, as our model heavily favors Kansas State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 82, Oral Roberts 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-14.1)

Kansas State (-14.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Kansas State's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, and Oral Roberts' is 1-3-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in four games, while Golden Eagles games have gone over one time.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game with a +57 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.2 points per game (49th in college basketball) and give up 73.7 per outing (237th in college basketball).

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 8.0 boards on average. It records 37.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 54th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3 per contest.

Kansas State connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (49th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.5). It is shooting 33.5% from deep (167th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.4%.

The Wildcats rank 133rd in college basketball by averaging 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 119th in college basketball, allowing 85.8 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas State has committed 14.8 turnovers per game (340th in college basketball play), 1.8 more than the 13.0 it forces on average (131st in college basketball).

