The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Oral Roberts Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-15.5) 154.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-14.5) 154.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends

Kansas State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of four out of the Wildcats' five games this season have gone over the point total.

Oral Roberts has won one game against the spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total just once this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Kansas State is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (49th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (53rd).

With odds of +10000, Kansas State has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

