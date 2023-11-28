Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts matchup in this article.
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Oral Roberts Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-15.5)
|154.5
|-2000
|+950
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-14.5)
|154.5
|-1600
|+860
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- A total of four out of the Wildcats' five games this season have gone over the point total.
- Oral Roberts has won one game against the spread this season.
- Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total just once this year.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Kansas State is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (49th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (53rd).
- With odds of +10000, Kansas State has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
