How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- Kansas State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 251st.
- The 83.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 10.2 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (73.0).
- Kansas State is 3-1 when scoring more than 73.0 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas State played worse in home games last year, averaging 75.0 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than when playing on the road (80.6).
- When playing at home, Kansas State sunk 1.0 fewer threes per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Providence
|W 73-70
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 100-56
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
