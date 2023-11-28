The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Kansas State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 251st.

The 83.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 10.2 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (73.0).

Kansas State is 3-1 when scoring more than 73.0 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas State played worse in home games last year, averaging 75.0 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than when playing on the road (80.6).

When playing at home, Kansas State sunk 1.0 fewer threes per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

