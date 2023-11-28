The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kansas State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
  • Kansas State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 251st.
  • The 83.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 10.2 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (73.0).
  • Kansas State is 3-1 when scoring more than 73.0 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas State played worse in home games last year, averaging 75.0 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats ceded 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than when playing on the road (80.6).
  • When playing at home, Kansas State sunk 1.0 fewer threes per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Providence W 73-70 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Miami (FL) L 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Central Arkansas W 100-56 Bramlage Coliseum
11/28/2023 Oral Roberts - Bramlage Coliseum
12/2/2023 North Alabama - Bramlage Coliseum
12/5/2023 Villanova - Bramlage Coliseum

