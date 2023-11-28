Tuesday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 88-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 88, Eastern Illinois 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-35.2)

Kansas (-35.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Kansas is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Eastern Illinois' 2-3-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks are 3-2-0 and the Panthers are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +108 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.0 points per game. They're putting up 83.0 points per game to rank 51st in college basketball and are giving up 65.0 per outing to rank 73rd in college basketball.

The 38.0 rebounds per game Kansas averages rank 42nd in college basketball, and are 8.3 more than the 29.7 its opponents record per contest.

Kansas connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball) at a 37.4% rate (65th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks' 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 59th in college basketball, and the 80.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 43rd in college basketball.

Kansas has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.0 per game (305th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.3 (302nd in college basketball).

