The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) travel to face the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 54.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Jayhawks are the 39th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 179th.
  • The 83 points per game the Jayhawks score are 19.6 more points than the Panthers give up (63.4).
  • Kansas is 5-0 when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 74 points per contest.
  • The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).
  • At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse

