Josh Giddey's Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 127-123 loss versus the 76ers, Giddey had 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Giddey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.1 11.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.7 Assists 4.5 4.8 5.0 PRA -- 22.7 22 PR -- 17.9 17



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Giddey has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 14.1% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Giddey's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 22nd in possessions per game with 103.3.

Giving up 106.4 points per game, the Timberwolves are the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are fourth in the NBA, giving up 24.4 per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 30 11 13 6 1 0 0 12/3/2022 33 21 12 7 3 2 2 10/23/2022 22 10 2 5 0 0 0 10/19/2022 34 14 11 4 2 2 0

