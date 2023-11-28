Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffey County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Coffey County, Kansas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Coffey County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebo High School at Mission Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Eskridge, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
