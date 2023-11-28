The Miami Heat (10-7) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on November 28, 2023.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Milwaukee has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 25th.

The Bucks score 12.6 more points per game (120.4) than the Heat give up (107.8).

Milwaukee has a 12-4 record when putting up more than 107.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Miami has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Bucks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 24th.

The Heat's 109.8 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 117.5 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 117.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 118.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are playing better on offense, averaging 122.1 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is surrendering 116.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 119.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Bucks have performed worse when playing at home this year, averaging 13.9 treys per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.1 per game and a 39.6% percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, scoring 111.8 points per game, compared to 109 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 109.4 points per game at home, and 107.2 on the road.

Miami is giving up more points at home (109.4 per game) than on the road (107.2).

At home the Heat are picking up 27 assists per game, two more than on the road (25).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Khris Middleton Questionable Achilles Jae Crowder Out Groin

Heat Injuries