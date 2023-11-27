Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Wyandotte County, Kansas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 1:50 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
F.L.Schlagle High School at Turner High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.