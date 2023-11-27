Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 27?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
MacKinnon stats and insights
- In seven of 20 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- He has picked up nine assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- MacKinnon's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 4.8 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
MacKinnon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|20:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|23:56
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:05
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|19:20
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|3
|0
|3
|24:10
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|23:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|24:22
|Home
|W 6-3
Avalanche vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
