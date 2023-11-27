On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Josh Manson going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson is yet to score through 17 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Manson has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:38 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

