Bowen Byram and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, at Ball Arena. Fancy a wager on Byram in the Avalanche-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Bowen Byram vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Byram Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Byram has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 20:00 on the ice per game.

Byram has a goal in three of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Byram has a point in six games this season through 20 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Byram has an assist in three of 20 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Byram hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Byram going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Byram Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 6 Points 1 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

