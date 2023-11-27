Monday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Colorado Avalanche (14-6, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5, +120 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 20 games this season.

The Avalanche have gone 13-6 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Lightning have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Colorado is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 7-2-1 6.4 4.4 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.4 3 9 20.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.6 3.8 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.8 3.7 14 38.9% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

