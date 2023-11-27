How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, November 27, with the Avalanche having won three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to see the Avalanche and Lightning square off on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Lightning Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Lightning Prediction
|Avalanche vs Lightning Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Lightning Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 58 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in league action.
- The Avalanche's 75 total goals (3.8 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|20
|5
|25
|30
|11
|19
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|20
|7
|19
|26
|23
|9
|45.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|20
|12
|14
|26
|10
|11
|54.4%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|20
|9
|10
|19
|8
|7
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|20
|3
|9
|12
|12
|14
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning give up 3.5 goals per game (74 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- The Lightning are second in the league in scoring (78 goals, 3.7 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|20
|15
|20
|35
|22
|12
|0%
|Brayden Point
|21
|11
|18
|29
|10
|6
|45.2%
|Steven Stamkos
|19
|9
|14
|23
|8
|3
|53.7%
|Brandon Hagel
|21
|10
|12
|22
|9
|6
|50%
|Victor Hedman
|21
|4
|18
|22
|15
|5
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.