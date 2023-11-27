Entering a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5), the Colorado Avalanche (14-6) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 at Ball Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Girard D Out Personal Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado's 75 total goals (3.8 per game) make it the fourth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+17) makes them fifth-best in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

With 78 goals (3.7 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's second-best offense.

Tampa Bay's total of 74 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 29th in the league.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +4.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Avalanche vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-145) Lightning (+120) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.