How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Wildcats have taken six games in a row.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 71 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes give up.
- Kansas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Iowa has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 41.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up (51).
- Iowa is 6-1 when scoring more than 51 points.
- Kansas State has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 92.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (33.7%).
- The Wildcats' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 9.3 higher than the Hawkeyes have given up.
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Taryn Sides: 4 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 75-57
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 77-61
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Carolina
|W 63-56
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/1/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
