The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Wildcats have taken six games in a row.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Kansas State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 71 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes give up.

Kansas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Iowa has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71 points.

The Hawkeyes average 41.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up (51).

Iowa is 6-1 when scoring more than 51 points.

Kansas State has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 92.1 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (33.7%).

The Wildcats' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 9.3 higher than the Hawkeyes have given up.

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Taryn Sides: 4 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

