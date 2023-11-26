Sunday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) against the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at Hertz Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-68 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 26.

The Wildcats took care of business in their last matchup 63-56 against North Carolina on Saturday.

Kansas State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Kansas State vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 71, Kansas State 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win of the season came in a 65-58 victory versus the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16.

The Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Kansas State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 16

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 56) on November 19

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 25

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 115) on November 24

77-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 232) on November 11

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Taryn Sides: 4.0 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +120 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.0 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 51.0 per contest (21st in college basketball).

