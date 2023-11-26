Kansas State vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) against the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at Hertz Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-68 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 26.
The Wildcats took care of business in their last matchup 63-56 against North Carolina on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kansas State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas State vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 71, Kansas State 68
Other Big 12 Predictions
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' signature win of the season came in a 65-58 victory versus the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16.
- The Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- Kansas State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 16
- 75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 56) on November 19
- 63-56 over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 25
- 77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 115) on November 24
- 77-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 232) on November 11
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Taryn Sides: 4.0 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +120 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.0 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 51.0 per contest (21st in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.