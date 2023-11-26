The college football lineup in Week 13 is sure to please. The matchups include the Iowa State Cyclones playing the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Kansas.

College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week

Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas (-7)

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas State (-10)

