Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football lineup in Week 13 is sure to please. The matchups include the Iowa State Cyclones playing the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Kansas.
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-7)
Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-10)
