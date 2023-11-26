AFC West foes match up when the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) play on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs average just two more points per game (22.5) than the Raiders give up (20.5).

The Chiefs collect 23.1 more yards per game (365.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (342.3).

Kansas City rushes for 110.2 yards per game, 22.1 fewer than the 132.3 Las Vegas allows per contest.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (14).

Chiefs Away Performance

The Chiefs average fewer points on the road (19 per game) than they do overall (22.5), and allow more (18.3 per game) than overall (16.4).

The Chiefs pick up 351.8 yards per game away from home (13.6 fewer than overall), and allow 294 on the road (10.8 more than overall).

The Chiefs accumulate fewer rushing yards in away games (108.5 per game) than they do overall (110.2), but they also give up fewer on the road (101.3 per game) than overall (112.4).

On the road the Chiefs convert more third downs (46%) than overall (45.7%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (38.5%) than overall (35.7%).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Denver L 24-9 CBS 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia L 21-17 ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/18/2023 at New England - ABC/ESPN

