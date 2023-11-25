The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) are heavily favored (by 14.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -14.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State Betting Records & Stats

Wichita State's games have had a combined total of more than 143.5 points two times this season (over four outings).

Wichita State's games this year have an average total of 149.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Shockers have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Wichita State has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Shockers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -1600 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for Wichita State.

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 2 50% 80.3 155.8 69 135.5 143 Norfolk State 0 0% 75.5 155.8 66.5 135.5 140.5

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

The 80.3 points per game the Shockers put up are 13.8 more points than the Spartans give up (66.5).

Wichita State is 2-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Norfolk State 1-2-0 0-0 1-2-0

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Norfolk State 8-9 Home Record 10-2 7-4 Away Record 6-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

