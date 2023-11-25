The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) play the Wichita State Shockers (2-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wichita State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)

Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)

Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Caheim Brown: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 190th 71 Points Scored 75.8 77th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 69th 33.6 Rebounds 33.1 96th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 266th 6.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.8 193rd 189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.