Wichita State vs. Norfolk State November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) play the Wichita State Shockers (2-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wichita State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)
- Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)
- Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caheim Brown: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|190th
|71
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.