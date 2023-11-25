Saturday's contest features the Wichita State Shockers (5-1) and the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) squaring off at Charles Koch Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-58 win for heavily favored Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 84, Norfolk State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-26.3)

Wichita State (-26.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

Wichita State has compiled a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Norfolk State is 1-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Shockers are 2-2-0 and the Spartans are 1-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game (scoring 80.3 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball while giving up 69.0 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential overall.

Wichita State ranks 12th in the nation at 42.0 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 32.0 its opponents average.

Wichita State makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball) at a 32.2% rate (203rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 27.6% from deep.

The Shockers rank 158th in college basketball by averaging 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 77th in college basketball, allowing 82.3 points per 100 possessions.

Wichita State has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (163rd in college basketball play), 3.2 more than the 8.5 it forces on average (349th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.