The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. Norfolk State matchup.

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-14.5) 143.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-13.5) 143.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

Wichita State has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

Shockers games have hit the over twice this season.

Norfolk State has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Spartans have gone over the point total once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.