The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Wichita State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Shockers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
  • The 80.3 points per game the Shockers put up are 13.8 more points than the Spartans allow (66.5).
  • Wichita State is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wichita State performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 72.2 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game on the road.
  • The Shockers gave up 69.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was one more points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.5).
  • Wichita State made 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in road games (6.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 28.6% in home games and 34.3% in road games.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Coastal Carolina W 86-77 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Liberty L 83-66 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Saint Louis W 88-69 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Norfolk State - Charles Koch Arena
11/29/2023 Richmond - Charles Koch Arena
12/3/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

