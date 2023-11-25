How to Watch Wichita State vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Incarnate Word vs UTSA (4:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Georgia State vs Charlotte (6:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Furman vs UAB (6:00 PM ET | November 25)
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- Wichita State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Shockers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
- The 80.3 points per game the Shockers put up are 13.8 more points than the Spartans allow (66.5).
- Wichita State is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wichita State performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 72.2 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game on the road.
- The Shockers gave up 69.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was one more points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.5).
- Wichita State made 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in road games (6.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 28.6% in home games and 34.3% in road games.
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 86-77
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Liberty
|L 83-66
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 88-69
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/29/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
