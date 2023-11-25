The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Wichita State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Wichita State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Shockers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.

The 80.3 points per game the Shockers put up are 13.8 more points than the Spartans allow (66.5).

Wichita State is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wichita State performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 72.2 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game on the road.

The Shockers gave up 69.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was one more points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.5).

Wichita State made 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in road games (6.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 28.6% in home games and 34.3% in road games.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule