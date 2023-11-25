Saturday's contest that pits the Wichita State Shockers (3-2) against the Dayton Flyers (3-3) at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wichita State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on November 25.

The Shockers are coming off of a 63-61 win over Akron in their last game on Friday.

Wichita State vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Wichita State vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 74, Dayton 69

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Wichita State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-61 over Akron (No. 265) on November 24

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on November 8

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 342) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 13.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 61.4 FG%

13.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 61.4 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 32.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

13.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 32.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) DJ McCarty: 10.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 32 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Salese Blow: 10 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

10 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Ornella Niankan: 6 PTS, 52.6 FG%

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers score 70 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and give up 71 (285th in college basketball) for a -5 scoring differential overall.

