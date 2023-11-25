UAC teams were in action for one game in the Week 13 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay

Week 13 UAC Results

Chattanooga 24 Austin Peay 21

Chattanooga Leaders

Passing: Luke Schomburg (21-for-36, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Luke Schomburg (21-for-36, 259 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Reggie Davis (17 ATT, 97 YDS)

Reggie Davis (17 ATT, 97 YDS) Receiving: Jayin Whatley (7 TAR, 5 REC, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Austin Peay Leaders

Passing: Mike Diliello (12-for-22, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Mike Diliello (12-for-22, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jevon Jackson (23 ATT, 184 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jevon Jackson (23 ATT, 184 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Kenny Odom (7 TAR, 7 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Chattanooga 300 Total Yards 422 107 Passing Yards 259 193 Rushing Yards 163 1 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's UAC Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.