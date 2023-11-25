Big Sky teams were in action for one game in the Week 13 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Sacramento State vs. North Dakota

Week 13 Big Sky Results

Sacramento State 42 North Dakota 35

Sacramento State Leaders

  • Passing: Kaiden Bennett (17-for-22, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Bennett (13 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Anderson Grover (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

North Dakota Leaders

  • Passing: Tommy Schuster (11-for-17, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Gaven Ziebarth (18 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Bo Belquist (6 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

North DakotaSacramento State
358Total Yards456
137Passing Yards212
221Rushing Yards244
1Turnovers0

Next Week's Big Sky Games

