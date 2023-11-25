Paycom Center is where the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) and Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) will square off on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, NBCS-PH

Thunder's Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Thunder defeated the Bulls 116-102. With 40 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 40 5 12 1 3 1 Isaiah Joe 20 1 0 0 1 5 Chet Holmgren 18 13 2 1 4 0

Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game, making 53.8% of shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 8.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Josh Giddey's numbers for the season are 12.3 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Luguentz Dort posts 11.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 43.1% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Joe posts 10.9 points, 2.1 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 51.8% from downtown (second in league), with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.1 5.2 5.5 2.0 1.0 1.4 Chet Holmgren 17.7 8.6 2.7 0.9 2.1 1.2 Josh Giddey 12.1 5.5 4.6 1.0 0.7 0.5 Jalen Williams 14.8 2.7 2.6 0.8 0.1 0.9 Luguentz Dort 10.7 4.3 1.4 0.9 1.0 1.8

