Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) on November 25, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs on BSOK and NBCS-PH.

Thunder vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder have shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Oklahoma City is 10-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 10th.

The Thunder put up an average of 119.3 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder put up 119.6 points per game at home, 0.6 more than away (119.0). Defensively they allow 114.6 per game, 9.5 more than away (105.1).

This year the Thunder are picking up fewer assists at home (25.0 per game) than away (26.0).

