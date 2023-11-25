How to Watch the Thunder vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) on November 25, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs on BSOK and NBCS-PH.
Thunder vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder have shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
- Oklahoma City is 10-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 10th.
- The Thunder put up an average of 119.3 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder put up 119.6 points per game at home, 0.6 more than away (119.0). Defensively they allow 114.6 per game, 9.5 more than away (105.1).
- This year the Thunder are picking up fewer assists at home (25.0 per game) than away (26.0).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Williams
|Out
|Hip
|Lindy Waters III
|Questionable
|Back
