Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Joel Embiid (first, 31.9 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-PH. The 76ers are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Thunder vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -1.5 230.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in six of 15 games this season.

The average over/under for Oklahoma City's matchups this season is 229.5, 1.0 fewer point than this game's total.

Oklahoma City has a 12-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Thunder have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has won five of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Thunder vs 76ers Additional Info

Thunder vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 6 40% 118.9 238.2 112.2 222.4 225.0 Thunder 6 40% 119.3 238.2 110.2 222.4 229.2

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has a 9-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total six times.

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has had better results on the road (6-1-0) than at home (6-2-0).

The Thunder put up an average of 119.3 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers allow.

Oklahoma City has put together a 10-0 ATS record and a 9-1 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Thunder vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Thunder and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 12-3 6-1 8-7 76ers 10-5 8-3 9-6

Thunder vs. 76ers Point Insights

Thunder 76ers 119.3 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 10-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 9-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 110.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-3 9-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-3

