The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Sedgwick County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Derby High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25

1:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Emporia, KS

Emporia, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheney High School at Hayden Catholic High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25

1:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Kapaun Mount Carmel High School at Mill Valley High School