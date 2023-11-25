Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Osage County, Kansas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Osage County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Wichita County High School at Lyndon High School