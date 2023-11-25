How to Watch the Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) welcome in the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oklahoma Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: WSN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers put up an average of 85 points per game, 18 more points than the 67 the Sooners allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 3-1 when it scores more than 67 points.
- Oklahoma is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 85 points.
- The 85.3 points per game the Sooners put up are 10.5 more points than the Volunteers allow (74.8).
- Oklahoma is 5-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.
- Tennessee is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.
- The Sooners shoot 47% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Volunteers allow defensively.
- The Volunteers' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Sooners have given up.
Oklahoma Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 15 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Jewel Spear: 13 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Rickea Jackson: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
Tennessee Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-46
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 82-67
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/23/2023
|Princeton
|L 77-63
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|12/1/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/9/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Memphis
|W 84-74
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|Troy
|W 100-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana
|L 71-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.